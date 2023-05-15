An officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said two security personnel sitting near the main gate and a person coming out of the 10-storey building were injured after being hit by chunks of cement and bricks that had broken off the cornice

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Three injured as cornice collapses in Bengal education department headquarters x 00:00

Three people were injured when a part of a cornice at Bikash Bhavan, the headquarters of the West Bengal Education Department located in Salt Lake area near Kolkata, collapsed on Monday, police said.

An officer of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate said two security personnel sitting near the main gate and a person coming out of the 10-storey building were injured after being hit by chunks of cement and bricks that had broken off the cornice.

They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, and their condition is stated to be stable.

Also Read: Rajasthan: 3 children die due to suspected food poisoning in Nagaur

The car of a senior fire official parked inside the compound was extensively damaged as parts of the cornice fell on it.

An education department official said the PWD has been asked to undertake an urgent inspection of the building and find out the reasons behind the incident.

"The building is being regularly maintained. We have to find out the reason behind the incident. An investigation is underway," the official, who was inside the building when the incident occurred, said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever