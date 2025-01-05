Breaking News
Mumbai cops raid man's house while investigating snatching case, recover 120 phones
Fire breaks out in Gyaneshwar Nagar of Bandra east, 20-25 huts destroyed
Sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde should stay out of cabinet, demands NCP MLA
RTO seizes two cars, suspends licences of drivers after accident on coastal road
Central and Western Railway to operate mega block on Sunday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat Three killed as Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Porbandar watch video

Gujarat: Three killed as Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Porbandar; watch video

Updated on: 05 January,2025 04:11 PM IST  |  Porbandar
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

All three crew members on board were pronounced dead after being rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital

Gujarat: Three killed as Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Porbandar; watch video

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Gujarat: Three killed as Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Porbandar; watch video
x
00:00

An advanced light helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) crashed in Porbandar, Gujarat during a routine training sortie (a flight that an aircraft undertakes during military operations, such as training or combat).


According to Bhagrithsinh Jadeja, Superintendent of Police (SP) Porbandar, "The Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed at 12:10 PM during landing near the runway of Porbandar airport. At the time of the incident, 3 crew members were present in the helicopters including the pilots. All three were rescued and admitted to nearby hospital but unfortunately all three of the crew members did not survive. It was a routine sortie of the coast guard."


According to SP, all three crew members on board were pronounced dead after being rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital.


More details are awaited.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

gujarat indian coast guard india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK