All three crew members on board were pronounced dead after being rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital

Representational Image

Listen to this article Gujarat: Three killed as Indian Coast Guard helicopter crashes in Porbandar; watch video x 00:00

An advanced light helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) crashed in Porbandar, Gujarat during a routine training sortie (a flight that an aircraft undertakes during military operations, such as training or combat).

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bhagrithsinh Jadeja, Superintendent of Police (SP) Porbandar, "The Indian Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crashed at 12:10 PM during landing near the runway of Porbandar airport. At the time of the incident, 3 crew members were present in the helicopters including the pilots. All three were rescued and admitted to nearby hospital but unfortunately all three of the crew members did not survive. It was a routine sortie of the coast guard."

According to SP, all three crew members on board were pronounced dead after being rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital.

More details are awaited.

An Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) of the Indian Coast Guard crashed in Porbandar, Gujarat, during a routine training sortie (a flight that an aircraft undertakes during military operations, such as training or combat).



More details of the crash are awaited.



Via:… pic.twitter.com/uFYlArsDUp — Mid Day (@mid_day) January 5, 2025