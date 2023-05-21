Three killed as pickup van runs over motorcycle in West Bengal

The incident occurred in the Agarpara area on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, as the trio was heading towards Khardaha in the morning, a police officer reported

Tragedy struck in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday when a pickup van collided with a motorcycle, claiming the lives of three young individuals, according to the local police, reported PTI.

The incident occurred in the Agarpara area on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, as the trio was heading towards Khardaha in the morning, a police officer reported, according to PTI.

The three victims, who were residents of Khardaha, had made a brief stop at the Tentultala bus shelter before resuming their journey. However, as they set off again, a pickup van collided with their motorcycle from behind and swiftly fled the scene, the officer stated, as quoted by PTI.

The three individuals, identified as Rohit Kesri, Nasim Ali, and Karan Singh, were rushed to a nearby hospital. Sadly, the doctors on duty pronounced them dead upon arrival.

Authorities are currently examining CCTV footage as part of their investigation into the incident, while further inquiries are underway, the officer added.

In separate incident in Andhra Pardesh, In a heart-wrenching incident, six women labourers lost their lives while another six sustained injuries when the autorickshaw they were travelling in collided with a speeding truck in a village located in Palnadu district. The unfortunate mishap took place during the early hours of May 17, as the women, who hailed from a neighboring region, were en route to Pulipadu village in Palnadu district to participate in the chilli harvesting activities.

