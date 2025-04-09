Breaking News
Three killed as Rajasthan Congress leader rams SUV over pedestrians

Updated on: 09 April,2025 08:28 AM IST  |  Jaipur
The driver, identified as 62-year-old Usman Khan, is a factory owner and the Congress’ Jaipur district vice president.

Wreckage of the SUV car that rammed into pedestrians. Pic/PTI

A drunk SUV driver speeding down a narrow city road allegedly hit multiple pedestrians and vehicles, killing three people and leaving six others seriously injured, police said on Tuesday. The driver, identified as 62-year-old Usman Khan, is a factory owner and the Congress’ Jaipur district vice president.


Following the incident, locals gathered at Nahargarh police station and blocked roads to protest and demand financial compensation, a government job and other relief to the victims and their kin. 


According to police, Khan first hit a scooter and continued to drive recklessly, crushing those who had fallen on the road and ramming into more people and vehicles along the way. The SUV even collided with vehicles parked outside the Nahargarh police station. The driver was detained on the spot.


Additional DCP (North) Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said Khan, a resident of Rana Colony in Shastri Nagar, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Congress has submitted a memorandum to the district administration to take strict action against him.

