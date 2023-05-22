The fire broke out at the house in Nandarampur Daspara in Budge Budge police station area around 8.30 pm on Sunday, he said

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Three killed in fire at house in West Bengal x 00:00

Three people, including a mother-daughter duo, were charred to death in a blaze at a house in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said.

The fire broke out at the house in Nandarampur Daspara in Budge Budge police station area around 8.30 pm on Sunday, he said.

Among the deceased were a woman and her minor daughter, who the official said got stuck under the tin roof of the house that gave in during the fire.

Also Read: Assam: Police seize cough syrup bottles worth Rs 25 lakh in Goalpara

A fire services official said there were only household articles in the house, even as some locals alleged that an illegal firecracker unit was operating out of it.

"As per the initial assessment, there were no firecrackers. The picture will become clear later," he told reporters after the blaze was brought under control.

He said the cause of the fire will be investigated.

A massive explosion at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in Purba Medinipur's Egra killed 12 people on Tuesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.