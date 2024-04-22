Breaking News
Tihar now seeking diabetologist says Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj
Tihar now seeking diabetologist, says Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Updated on: 22 April,2024 07:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Yesterday (April 20), the director general (Prisons) wrote to AIIMS, asking for a diabetologist to be posted at Tihar

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Sunday alleged that Tihar authorities have now requested a diabetologist from AIIMS in contradiction of their earlier stance of adequate medical facilities for diabetics being present in the prison.


“Yesterday (April 20), the director general (Prisons) wrote to AIIMS, asking for a diabetologist to be posted at Tihar. Kejriwal has been lodged at Tihar for nearly 20 days and they are asking for a diabetologist only now,” Bharadwaj said at a press conference here.


“On the one hand, the Tihar administration says they have medical facilities and then, they are writing to AIIMS, asking for a diabetologist,” the AAP leader said.


