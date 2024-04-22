Yesterday (April 20), the director general (Prisons) wrote to AIIMS, asking for a diabetologist to be posted at Tihar

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj

Listen to this article Tihar now seeking diabetologist, says Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj x 00:00

Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Sunday alleged that Tihar authorities have now requested a diabetologist from AIIMS in contradiction of their earlier stance of adequate medical facilities for diabetics being present in the prison.

“Yesterday (April 20), the director general (Prisons) wrote to AIIMS, asking for a diabetologist to be posted at Tihar. Kejriwal has been lodged at Tihar for nearly 20 days and they are asking for a diabetologist only now,” Bharadwaj said at a press conference here.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On the one hand, the Tihar administration says they have medical facilities and then, they are writing to AIIMS, asking for a diabetologist,” the AAP leader said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever