Kejriwal fights back: ‘Petty’ ED accusations over jail diet

Accusing the Enforcement Directorate of being “petty” and “politicising” what he ate in jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted before a court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor.

The ED had on Thursday claimed before the court that Kejriwal was eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day, despite having type 2 diabetes, to create grounds for medical bail.

Kejriwal’s counsel launched a spirited assault on the federal anti-money agency over its claim that the AAP national convenor was eating food laden with sugar so he can fall ill and seek bail on medical grounds.

“ED claimed that I want to increase my blood sugar levels to get bail. Am I going to risk paralysis to get bail? Whatever food I have is as per the diet chart prepared by my doctor prior to arrest,” Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi told the court.

Referring to the ED’s claim about the politician eating mangoes, sweets, aalo-poori etc regularly, he said these were provided to him only a few times.

Anything can happen to Kejri in jail: Sanjay Singh

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Friday reiterated his party’s allegation that a deep conspiracy is being hatched against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and anything can happen with him in prison. At a press conference here, Singh charged that the BJP’s “modus operandi” can stoop to the level of even killing someone. No immediate reaction was available from the BJP over Singh’s accusations. The MP also slammed BJP leaders for “making fun” of an ailment suffered by Kejriwal and added that “misleading” news about the Delhi CM was being spread through the media.

