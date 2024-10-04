The special investigation team (SIT) will comprise two officials each from the CBI and the Andhra Pradesh Police besides a senior FSSAI official, which will probe the Tirupati Laddu row

Supreme Court of India. File Pic

Listen to this article Tirupati laddu row: SC forms independent SIT to probe claims of use of animal fat in making laddus x 00:00

The Supreme Court on Friday constituted an independent special investigation team to conduct a probe into allegations of the use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The special investigation team (SIT) will comprise two officials each from the CBI and the Andhra Pradesh Police besides a senior FSSAI official, which will probe the Tirupati Laddu row, reported PTI.

The bench said the probe by the SIT will be supervised by the CBI Director.

Observing that it will not allow the court to be used as a "political battleground", a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan passed the order on a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe into the Tirupati Laddu row, reported PTI.

"We don't want this to turn into a political drama," the bench observed, reported PTI.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that if there was any element of truth in the allegations, it was unacceptable, reported PTI.

He suggested that the probe by the SIT can be supervised by some senior official of the central government.

Hearing the matter on September 30, the top court asked Mehta to assist it in deciding whether the investigation by the state-appointed SIT should continue or the probe should be conducted by an independent agency.

It had asked the top law officer to ponder over the issue and assist it in this regard.

Observing that Gods should be kept away from politics, the Supreme Court recently questioned Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's public statement that animal fat was allegedly used in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.

The apex court had said the laboratory test report was "not clear at all" and it prima facie indicated that 'rejected ghee' was subjected to the test.

"We are prima facie of the view that when the investigation was under process, it was not appropriate for the high constitutional authority to make a statement that could affect the sentiments of crores of people. In that view of the matter, we find that it would be appropriate if the Solicitor General assists us on whether the SIT by the state should continue or the investigation should be by an independent agency," said the bench.

The row over the Tirupati Prasadam began after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu claimed that substandard ingredients, including animal fat, were used in the preparation of Tirupati laddus, the Prasdam offered at the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, during the previous YSRCP government.

(With inputs from PTI)