The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and dismissed the Union Budget 2024 as the 'Andhra-Bihar Budget'

The Union Budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and said that the Union Budget 2024 reflected the fiscal and political bankruptcy of the regime. The party took to social media and dismissed the Union Budget 2024 as the 'Andhra-Bihar Budget'.

The Union Budget allocated substantial funds for Bihar, including more than Rs 26,000 crore for highway development and Rs 11,500 crore for flood mitigation efforts. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh received Rs 15,000 crore for the state capital's development alone, with ongoing commitments for future support.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament complex, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that "the net result of the Union Budget 2024 is zero because Bengal has been constantly tortured and deprived."

The Diamond Harbour stated, "Just to save their government, they have allocated special packages to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. We don't have any problem with any state getting any allocation, but why should Bengal be deprived? Has there been a positive outcome despite having 12 BJP MPs from Bengal?"

Recalling Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's words, "Jo Hamare Sath, Hum Unke Saath" (We will be on the side of those who support us)," Banerjee said, "What he said has been proved today. Bengal has always led from the front in the country's freedom struggle. But the same Bengal has been deprived, and people will surely give a befitting reply again.”

"This BUDGET is a complete failure with ZERO WARRANTY, presented by a FAILED FINANCE MINISTER OF A FAILED GOVERNMENT. Instead of tackling urgent issues like unemployment, rising prices, and growing inflation, the BJP has crafted a budget to bribe its coalition partners and buy time before the government IMPLODES," Banerjee later posted on X.

Another senior TMC leader, Kunal Ghosh, also took to social media and stated, "This budget should not be labeled as union budget. It is a budget to keep Andhra Pradesh and Bihar happy. To save one's chair and keeping some others in good humour."

Accusing the Narendra Modi government of neglecting West Bengal and replicating successful social welfare schemes pioneered by the Mamata Banerjee administration, Ghosh said that the Union Budget 2024 failed to address the nation's core issues and merely manipulated statistics and rhetoric.

The former Rajya Sabha MP described the Union Budget 2024 proposals as emblematic of the Centre's financial and political bankruptcy.

Meanwhile, BJP state spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya told PTI that the Union Budget 2024 will galvanise the development trajectory of eastern India.

"The budget is growth-oriented and aims at triggering the economic and infrastructure development of the entire eastern region. Only TMC fails to notice it, as they believe development means painting every construction in white and blue," Bhattacharya said.

BJP youth wing leader Indranil Khan has credited the PM for waiving the basic customs duty on cancer medicines.

"The decision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji to waive basic customs duty on cancer drugs will cause major relief to patients fighting the ailment," said Khan, who is a medical practitioner.

(with PTI inputs)