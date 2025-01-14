Breaking News
TMC worker shot dead, two injured in West Bengal's Malda

Updated on: 14 January,2025 05:29 PM IST  |  Malda (West Bengal)
The incident took place in Kaliaganj area in the morning when the TMC local committee president along with party workers went to a function to inaugurate a road, an officer said

In less than a fortnight after a senior Trinamool Congress councillor was murdered in West Bengal's Malda district, a TMC worker was killed and two other party members were injured in a shootout incident in broad daylight in the same region on Tuesday, police said.


Like in the previous incident, police suspected that Tuesday's shootout was also a fallout of the party's infighting.


The deceased was identified as Ataul Haque alias Hasu Sheikh and the two injured are Bakul Sheikh, a TMC local committee president, and Esaruddin Sheikh, a senior officer said.


The incident took place in Kaliaganj area in the morning when the TMC local committee president along with party workers went to a function to inaugurate a road, an officer said.

"One of the party workers who were shot at was declared dead by doctors at the Malda Medical College and Hospital. Two others are undergoing treatment there, and their condition was stated to be critical," he said.

"We are questioning people and witnesses. So far, we have not arrested anyone in this matter," the police officer told PTI.

TMC councillor in Malda Dulal Sarkar was killed on January 2, and seven people have been arrested in this connection.

