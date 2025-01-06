Unfair comparison: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's nephew on comparison with Mamata Banerjee

This comes after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh reportedly drew a comparison between Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee. File pic

Chandra Kumar Bose, nephew of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Sunday said that it is unfair to draw a comparison between Netaji and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and one should not compare the two leaders.

Speaking to ANI, Chandra Kumar Bose said, "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was the liberator of India. He fought the final battle for India's freedom. He gave leadership to the Congress Party. He was the president of the Indian National Congress in 1938 and then again in 1939. But Netaji, Subhash Chandra Bose's goal was not politics. His goal was freedom for India. He gave up his life on 18 August 1945 fighting for India's independence."

"Mamata Banerjee is a mass leader. She is a very tall leader in today's India. She is also the Chief Minister of West Bengal for three terms. So to compare Subhash Chandra Bose and Mamata Banerjee, I think it is an unfair comparison. One should not compare the two leaders. Both were leaders in their own right. I'm not sure why suddenly this comparison arose because both are very respectable figures. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose stood out among the leaders in India because he was the only leader who could unite all communities as Bhartiya. We must understand Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose before we start any comparison with other leaders of today's India..." he added.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Agnimitra Paul expressed her displeasure after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh reportedly compared West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Stepping up her attacks on Ghosh, Paul stated that they are not only shocked, but aghast that how a person who says that he is a journalist, can make such a statement.

Sharpening her attack, the BJP leader further stated that Ghosh rightly compared CM Banerjee with Netaji's famous quote, 'Give me blood and I will give you freedom' -- Mamata Banerjee also gave freedom - freedom to rape, to loot public money, to destroy Bengal, and to do corruption.

Speaking to ANI, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, " I think TMC spokesperson (Kunal Ghosh) has rightly compared CM Mamata Banerjee with Subhash Chandra Bose. Netaji told us, that people of India, 'give me blood and I will give you freedom' and Mamata Banerjee also gave us freedom, freedom to rape, to loot public money, freedom to destroy Bengal, to do corruption, same thing according to TMC. We are not only shocked, we are aghast that how can a person who says that he is a journalist make such a statement...this is the difference between two parties (TMC and BJP) ..."

