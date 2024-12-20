Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar ensured that all appropriate arrangements were made for the speedy treatment of the injured at SMS Hospital

Pic/PTI

A liquified petroleum gas (LPG) tanker collided with multiple vehicles on Friday, leading to a massive fireball that turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno, killing at least 11 people and engulfing more than 30 vehicles in flames, ANI reported.

Rajasthan Medical and Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar ensured that all appropriate arrangements were made for the speedy treatment of the injured at SMS Hospital.

The newly built ultra-modern ward in the hospital has been dedicated to the treatment of the injured, Khimsar told ANI.

"A control room has been established, with a team from the Information and Technology Department assigned to identify critically injured individuals with burn injuries and assist their families using Aadhaar numbers, thumb impressions, and other relevant data," he added.

As per ANI, after the accident was reported, Medical Minister Khimsar immediately arrived at SMS Hospital to assess the situation. He also ordered the hospital administration to provide the best possible care for the injured emphasisinh that every effort should be made to save the lives of the Jaipur accident victims.

Medical Minister Khimsar expressed his sorrow, saying, "This heart-wrenching incident is extremely painful. It is impossible to express in words the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones." He added that, following the instructions of Chief Minister Shri Bhajanlal Sharma, efforts are being made to ensure prompt treatment and better medical facilities for the injured. "This time is extremely difficult, but the department stands with the grieving families with full sympathy and commitment," he stated.

Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar, along with officials from the police and district administration, were also in attendance during this time.

Vasudev Devnani, Speaker of the Assembly said, "The morning incident is certainly painful. Thank God the incident happened at 5:30 AM; otherwise, there are schools nearby, and who knows what could have happened. It is heartbreaking to see this incident. Around 48 people were caught in the incident, 28 others are still hospitalized and 9 people were dead. The situation is largely under control. More than half, of those injured are in serious condition."

(With inputs from ANI)