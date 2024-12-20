A deadly collision involving a gas tanker and multiple vehicles turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno on Friday morning, killing seven people, injuring more than 35 and engulfing over 30 vehicles in flames

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the news of the loss of lives in the Jaipur gas tanker accident was very painful and offered her condolences to the families of the deceased, reported news agency PTI.

The President also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the gas tanker crash.

A deadly collision involving a gas tanker and multiple vehicles turned a stretch of the Jaipur-Ajmer highway into an inferno on Friday morning, killing seven people, injuring more than 35 and engulfing over 30 vehicles in flames, reported PTI.

जयपुर में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना के कारण अनेक लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। मैं ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति हेतु प्रार्थना करती हूं। उनके परिवारजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी शोक संवेदनाएं!

मेरी प्रार्थना है कि घायल हुए लोग शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ हों। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 20, 2024

"The news of the death of many people due to a road accident in Jaipur is very painful. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to their families! I pray that the injured get well soon," Murmu said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Hindi.

Seven people died, 40 vehicles were destroyed in a fire on the Jaipur-Ajmer road accident

A horrific accident and subsequent fire occurred early today in Jaipur's Bhankrota area on the main Ajmer Road, claiming the lives of at least seven individuals and leaving around 40 vehicles, including trucks and trolleys, completely burnt.

The incident unfolded near a petrol pump, where a series of vehicle collisions caused a massive fire that spread rapidly. Authorities have mobilised multiple teams, including police, fire services, and civil defence personnel, to control the situation and prevent further damage.

According to Amit Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), the accident took place early in the morning on the Jaipur-Ajmer Road. "The accident was caused by several vehicles colliding one after another, leading to a fire. The flames quickly engulfed nearly two dozen vehicles, including trucks and trolleys. The situation worsened when it is suspected that a gas tanker was involved, which may have fuelled the fire even further," SP Kumar explained in a statement to ANI.

The fire spread rapidly, with several vehicles set ablaze, causing extensive damage to property. Police and emergency teams are working tirelessly to extinguish the flames, while medical personnel are attending to the injured.

Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Soni confirmed the tragic loss of at least four lives so far, with many others injured. "The fire involved nearly 40 vehicles, and we are still assessing the full extent of the casualties. Rescue operations are ongoing," Soni said.

Jaipur Tanker Blast: Major Accident and fire incident kills atleast Four in Jaipur, watch video:

Eyewitness accounts have described the chaos as the fire took hold. Moti Singh, an employee at the petrol pump, shared his account of the terrifying incident. "I was working in the office at around 5 am when I heard the noise. I saw the trucks catching fire, and the nearby Naira pump also caught flames. We managed to control the fire using a cylinder, but the situation was chaotic. Many vehicles arrived already on fire, and the flames were spreading fast," Singh recalled.

जयपुर-अजमेर नेशनल हाईवे पर पेट्रोल पंप एवं केमिकल टैंकर में आग लगने की घटना बेहद चिंतजानक है। इस हादसे में कई लोगों के हताहत होने की खबर आ रही है।



मैं ईश्वर से सभी घायलों के जल्द स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 20, 2024

Rajasthan’s former Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, took to social media to express his concern about the devastating accident. "The incident involving a fire at a petrol pump and chemical tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway is deeply worrying. Reports suggest many injuries, and I pray for the quick recovery of all those affected," Gehlot posted on X.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)