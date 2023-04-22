Breaking News
Mumbai: A fun boat ride turns fatal for 16-year-old
Mumbai: ‘Would you drink this?’ ask residents of Sunteck West World
Maharashtra: Who cares about wildlife in fast lane?
Mumbai: 29 underground utilities coming in the way of city’s cleanliness
Bombay HC allows pop singer to visit her father’s house
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Train arson case Kerala DGP directs officials to hand over details to NIA

Train arson case: Kerala DGP directs officials to hand over details to NIA

Updated on: 22 April,2023 11:33 AM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
PTI |

Top

The Kerala police chief has directed the state crime branch to hand over the probe details of the recent train arson incident to the National investigation Agency (NIA) that recently took over the case

Train arson case: Kerala DGP directs officials to hand over details to NIA

Representative image

Listen to this article
Train arson case: Kerala DGP directs officials to hand over details to NIA
x
00:00

The Kerala police chief has directed the state crime branch to hand over the probe details of the recent train arson incident to the National investigation Agency (NIA) that recently took over the case.


In an order issued on Thursday, DGP Anil Kant said sanction has been accorded to transfer the crime case, registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Railway Act and Explosive Substance Act, to the NIA's Kochi unit with immediate effect.



The crime branch superintendent of Malappuram, the investigating officer, is directed to hand over the "CD files, connected records and properties of the case" to the central agency in due course of time, the order said.


Also Read: Kerala train arson case: Police to invoke UAPA on main accused

Three people, including a baby, died in the train arson incident in Kozhikode district, which had shocked the country earlier this month.

On the night of April 2, accused Shahrukh Saifi had set his co-passengers on fire onboard the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train when it reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur in Kozhikode.

Nine people had suffered burn injuries in the incident while three, including the toddler, were found dead on the tracks. Police suspect that they fell while trying to escape from the fire. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you agree with the management`s decision of only letting devotees offer jal abhishek at Babulnath temple?
india India news kerala national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK