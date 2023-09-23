The incident occurred aboard Train No. 22498, en route from Tiruchchirappalli Junction to Shri Ganganagar Junction near Valsad station in Gujarat. No injuries have been so far reported, the officials said

A train coach caught fire on Saturday afternoon

Listen to this article Train coach catches fire near Valsad station in Gujarat, rescue operations launched x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





A major fire incident was reported on Saturday afternoon aboard Train No. 22498 The incident occurred at approximately 2:20 pm near Valsad station in Gujarat No injuries have been so far reported

A major fire incident was reported on Saturday afternoon aboard Train No. 22498, en route from Tiruchchirappalli Junction to Shri Ganganagar Junction, passengers and railway authorities faced a moment of alarm when smoke and fire were noticed in the power car/brake van coach, the officials said.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:20 pm near Valsad station in Gujarat. No injuries have been so far reported, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A prompt action by the railway staff ensured the safety of all passengers. Passengers in the adjacent coach were efficiently deboarded, and there have been no reported casualties or injuries as a result of this incident, the officials said.

Following the immediate response, railway officials swiftly detached the affected coach from the train, and the fire is now under control. Passengers can rest assured that the situation is being managed with the utmost care and professionalism, they said.

Train services on this route are expected to resume shortly. Passengers are advised to stay updated with railway announcements for any further information regarding their journey.

Further details are awaited.