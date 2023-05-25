Breaking News
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.0 magnitude hits Kutch

Updated on: 25 May,2023 07:32 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.0 magnitude hits Kutch

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Gujarat: Tremor of 3.0 magnitude hits Kutch
A tremor of 3.0 magnitude hit Kutch district in Gujarat on Thursday evening with its epicentre near Bhachau, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.


The tremor was recorded at 6.40 pm, the Gandhinagar-based institute said.


The epicentre of the tremor was around 19 km north-north east (NNE) from Bhachau in the district, it added. This occurred a little over a week after the region was jolted by an earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on May 17.


Also read: Man killed, woman injured in leopard attacks in Gujarat

District authorities said that no damage to property or life was reported following the tremor. Kutch district is located in a "very high risk" seismic zone, and earthquakes of lower intensity occur regularly there.

The 2001 earthquake that hit Bhuj in Kutch was the third largest and second most destructive in India over the last two centuries. A large number of towns and villages in the district suffered almost complete destruction in the quake that killed around 13,800 people and left 1.67 lakh injured.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more inputs)

