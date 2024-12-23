Addressing a public meeting here after visiting a village where displaced Bru tribals were rehabilitated, Shah said that Tripura remained behind on all parameters of development during the communist rule but is now moving forward on the path of progress

Union HM Amit Shah, Tripura CM Manik Saha during public rally. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Tripura developed most under BJP rule: Amit Shah x 00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hit out at Left parties for turning Tripura into a “backward” state during their 35-year rule and said it could witness progress only after the BJP assumed power in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a public meeting here after visiting a village where displaced Bru tribals were rehabilitated, Shah said that Tripura remained behind on all parameters of development during the communist rule but is now moving forward on the path of progress.

“For 35 years, the communists ruled Tripura. The communists claimed that they worked for the welfare of the poor. The Congress also ruled Tripura for a considerable time. But the people of the state always remained poor. It was when the BJP came to power that Tripura could witness development,” he said.

Shah said when he visited Tripura in 2017 as BJP president and stayed for five days, only 11 people took party membership. “Gradually we started our work. We worked hard and could oust the communists from power” after toiling for years, he said.

The home minister said during the Left rule, just 2.5 per cent of the people used to get piped drinking water and now 85 per cent get potable water.

“Tripura is now peaceful following the signing of peace accords with insurgents….Tripura will be one of the most developed states in the country. Today, I am getting immense happiness,” he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever