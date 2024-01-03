Breaking News
Truck drivers' protest turns violent in Surat; policeman thrashed, 23 held

Updated on: 03 January,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Surat
In a video that went viral on social media platforms, angry protesters can be seen chasing the helpless constable and thrashing him in full public view

Truck drivers' protest turns violent in Surat; policeman thrashed, 23 held

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

An agitation by truck drivers against the new law on hit-and-run cases turned violent in Gujarat's Surat city on Tuesday with the protesters attacking a police constable, following which 23 persons were arrested, an official said on Tuesday.


The incident took place near Magdalla Port on Dumas road when a large number of truck drivers blocked the road demanding withdrawal of the new law on hit-and-run cases, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-6) Rajesh Parmar said.


The new law, which replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, provides for a jail of up to 10 years and/or a fine of Rs 7 lakh for serious road accidents due to negligent driving and where drivers run away without informing the police.


"Truck drivers blocked the road as part of their protest and also stopped a bus passing from that route. To control the situation and clear the road, a PCR van of Surat police rushed to the spot. As soon as that vehicle reached the spot, the protestors attacked our constable and thrashed him," Parmar said.

In a video that went viral on social media platforms, angry protesters can be seen chasing the helpless constable and thrashing him in full public view.

After learning about the attack on the police personnel, another team of the Surat police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, Parmar said.

"We have lodged an FIR against a mob of 40 persons and arrested 23 of them from the spot on the charges of rioting and assaulting an on-duty policeman," the DCP said. 

