Breaking News
Five students miss HSC board exam after not receiving their hall tickets
Maharashtra cyber police summons Ranveer Allahbadia, others
Former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Salvi quits party
CBI arrests senior statistical officer for accepting bribe in Navi Mumbai
Sonmanth Suryavanshi death: Congress' SC wing demands judicial probe in matter
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > Tuition teacher sent to jail for 20 years for raping 8 year old girl

Tuition teacher sent to jail for 20 years for raping 8-year-old girl

Updated on: 12 February,2025 10:55 PM IST  |  Kendrapara (Odisha)
PTI |

Top

The victim, a class 4 student at the time, was reportedly studying in the village school when the incident occurred

Tuition teacher sent to jail for 20 years for raping 8-year-old girl

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Tuition teacher sent to jail for 20 years for raping 8-year-old girl
x
00:00

A local court in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Wednesday sent a tuition teacher to jail for 20 years for raping an eight-year-old girl around three years ago.


The additional district judge-cum-special judge (POCSO), Kendrapara, sentenced 36-year-old accused and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, with failure to pay the fine resulting in his sentence being increased by one year.


The victim, a class 4 student at the time, was reportedly studying in the village school when the incident occurred.


The court also directed the Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) to pay a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the minor girl.

The accused, who used to tutor the victim at her house, had sexually assaulted her during a lesson.

Pronouncing the verdict, Judge Pragyan Paramita Roul convicted him to 20 years of imprisonment for the crime committed on December 20, 2022.

The accused was found guilty based on the testimony of 14 witnesses, including that of the victim girl, and the supporting medical report, said Manoj Kumar Sahu, the prosecution counsel.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

odisha Crime News sexual crime India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK