Tulsi Vivah 2023: History, significance, here's all you need to know

On the day of Tulsi Vivah, people dress up Tulsi Mata and Shaligram as bride and groom and then perform all Hindu wedding rituals

Tulsi Vivah is an important festival among Hindus celebrated every year on Shukla Paksha Ekadashi. This year, Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on November 24.

On the day of Vivah, people dress up Tulsi Mata and Shaligram as bride and groom and then perform all Hindu wedding rituals. It is widely believed that observing Tulsi Vivah removes friction between married couples.

Tulsi Vivah 2023: Date and Time

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Dwadashi Tithi Begins: November 23, 2023 - 09:01 PM

Dwadashi Tithi Ends: November 24, 2023 - 07:06 PM

Tulsi Vivah 2023: The story behind the ritual

A demon named Jalandhar who terrorised the whole universe was married to Vrinda centuries ago. Because of her virtue, Jalandhar achieved immortality. He could not be vanquished unless Vrinda's chastity was challenged. Lord Vishnu then hoaxed himself as Jalandhar and violated her. Jalandhar’s powers disappeared gradually, and Shiva defeated him in battle. Following this, Brindha cursed Lord Vishnu to become a stone which is now worshipped as Shaligram. After knowing this, Goddess Laxmi went to Vrinda and requested her to take the curse back. Vrinda then relieved Lord Vishnu. Lord Vishnu later blessed her that she would become Tulsi and because of her devotion, he married her as Shaligram. Hence this day is celebrated as Tulsi Vivah.

Tulsi Vivah 2023: Significance

In Hindu culture, Tulsi Vivah holds immense significance, symbolising the unity of purity, devotion, and prosperity. Tulsi, a sacred plant with medicinal and spiritual properties, embodies divine feminine energy, while Lord Vishnu represents the divine masculine principle. Their union signifies a harmonious balance between these two energies.

Tulsi Vivah goes beyond a religious ceremony; it is a celebration of the divine union that maintains balance in the universe. Participants seek the blessings of Tulsi and Lord Vishnu, aiming to cultivate purity, devotion, and prosperity in their lives.

Tulsi Vivah 2023: Celebrations

The festival is of great religious importance in Hinduism, and on this auspicious day, people perform Tulsi Vivah ceremonies. Lord Krishna temples are adorned with flowers and lights, where Tulsi Vivah rituals take place. Goddess Tulsi, represented by a sacred plant embellished with adornments, and Lord Vishnu, symbolised by a sacred stone adorned with flowers, are central to these religious activities.