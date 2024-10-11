Breaking News
Updated on: 11 October,2024 04:12 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI

Top

A team of Agniveers was firing an Indian field gun when one of the shells exploded. The duo sustained injuries and were taken to MH Hospital in Deolali of Nashik district where they were pronounced dead, an official said

Two Agniveers were killed when a shell from an Indian field gun exploded during firing practice at the Artillery Centre in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Friday.


The incident occurred at the Artillery Centre in the Nashik Road area on Thursday afternoon, an officer said.


Agniveers Gohil Vishwaraj Singh, 20, and Saifat Shit, 21, were killed in the blast, he added.


A team of Agniveers was firing an Indian field gun when one of the shells exploded, reported news agency PTI. The duo sustained injuries and were taken to MH Hospital, Deolali, where they were pronounced dead, the officer said.

Based on a complaint by Havildar Ajit Kumar, a case of accidental death has been registered with the Deolali Camp Police, and further investigations are on, he added. 

nashik maharashtra indian army Army jawans

