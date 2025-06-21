Police in Muzaffarnagar announced Saturday the arrest of two men accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy. The suspects allegedly recorded the assault and then shared the video online

Police announced on Saturday the arrest of two men who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy in a village in Muzaffarnagar , recorded the act, and then shared the video online.

According to the lodged complaint, the men allegedly took the boy to a place on Friday, claiming they were taking him for a bath in a tube well.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the boy while his friend, recorded the act. They are then alleged to have circulated the video on social media, police confirmed. Bhopa Station House Officer (SHO) Om Prakash Singh told reporters on Saturday that a case has been registered against the accused and his friend under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Both individuals have been taken into custody.

