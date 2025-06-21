Breaking News
Mumbai’s lake stock jumps by 12 per cent in 24 hours after heavy rainfall on Thursday
Patchwork on Rs 18,000cr sea bridge sparks public trust concerns
Mumbai rains: Deonar residents slam BMC over unfinished sewage work, hazardous roads worsen in monsoon
Mumbai police bust international sex trafficking racket; 8 arrested
Shah vs Sena (UBT): Home Minister praises Mahayuti’s work in Mumbai
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Two arrested for alleged sexual assault and online sharing of video

Two arrested for alleged sexual assault and online sharing of video

Updated on: 21 June,2025 03:55 PM IST  |  Muzaffarnagar
PTI |

Top

Police in Muzaffarnagar announced Saturday the arrest of two men accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy. The suspects allegedly recorded the assault and then shared the video online

Two arrested for alleged sexual assault and online sharing of video

File Photo.

Listen to this article
Two arrested for alleged sexual assault and online sharing of video
x
00:00

Police announced on Saturday the arrest of two men who allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old boy in a village in Muzaffarnagar , recorded the act, and then shared the video online. 

According to the lodged complaint, the men allegedly took the boy to a place on Friday, claiming they were taking him for a bath in a tube well.


The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the boy while his friend, recorded the act. They are then alleged to have circulated the video on social media, police confirmed. Bhopa Station House Officer (SHO) Om Prakash Singh told reporters on Saturday that a case has been registered against the accused and his friend under relevant sections of the BNS and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Both individuals have been taken into custody.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

news india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK