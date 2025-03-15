According to the police, the two accused, both aged 20, stabbed the vendor late on Friday night near Harangul Railway Station and fled with his cash and mobile phone. They were later nabbed from their homes

Two individuals were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing to death a 20-year-old pani puri vendor in Latur, a police officer stated.

According to news agency PTI, the officer from MIDC Police Station identified the accused as Datta Sanjay Dhormare and Aayan Abdul Shaikh, both aged 20.

The duo stabbed Manish Rupsingh Pal late on Friday night near Harangul Railway Station and fled with his cash and mobile phone under the cover of darkness, the officer said. The accused were later apprehended at their homes.

Dhormare and Shaikh have been charged with murder and other offences under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, PTI reported.

Beggar murders man over tobacco dispute in Latur

A 54-year-old beggar was arrested by police just hours after allegedly killing a fellow pavement-dweller by smashing his head with a stone over a tobacco-sharing dispute in Latur city, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Prakash Bhadke, was also a beggar. He was sleeping on the footpath when he was fatally attacked by the accused, Devidas Sonkamble, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Sonkamble was arrested on Friday evening after police received technical and confidential information from the sports complex, an officer revealed.

Punjab: Three held after brief shootout in connection with Shiv Sena leader's murder

Punjab Police have arrested three individuals in connection with the murder of a Shiv Sena leader in Moga district, official sources said on Saturday.

The arrests came after a brief exchange of gunfire with police at Malout in Muktsar district, they said.

Mangat Rai, alias Manga, 52, the Moga District President of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was shot dead late Thursday night. A 12-year-old boy also sustained a gunshot wound during the incident, the police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Arun, alias Sangha; Arun, alias Deepu, and Rajvir, all residents of Moga. The accused took responsibility for Rai's murder in a social media post.

According to the police, the accused were traced near the Malout Bus Stand by teams from both Moga and Muktsar Police. Upon seeing the police teams, the accused opened fire. In retaliatory gunfire from the police, Arun alias Sangha and Arun alias Deepu sustained bullet injuries to their legs, the police said, adding that two pistols were recovered from them.

