Breaking News
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll set at Rs 250 for cars
Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to Rs 5 per litre subsidy to milk producers
Maha: Raigad reports dip in accidents in 2023, but number of deaths increases
Nashik: Sena leader booked for 'objectionable' statements about Ram, Krishna
Navi Mumbai man loses Rs 19 lakh in cryptocurrency fraud
Maharashtra reports 171 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; JN.1 variant tally at 110
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Two cases of Sub Variant JN1 detected in Odisha

Two cases of Sub-Variant JN.1 detected in Odisha

Updated on: 05 January,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  Bhubaneswar
ANI |

Top

The data is a compilation of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (National Centre for Disease Control), media bulletins and websites of various States at 8 am on January 4

Two cases of Sub-Variant JN.1 detected in Odisha

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Two cases of Sub-Variant JN.1 detected in Odisha
x
00:00

Two cases of the COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in Odisha, a senior official said on Thursday. The two cases were detected in Sundargarh and Bhubaneswar, while one of the patients has recovered completely and the other is under treatment. Samples that were found to be COVID-positive are being sent for genome sequencing.


"We are sending all the positives for genome sequencing. Two cases of JN.1 have come up in genome sequencing, while the total number of cases is 28. We will test the asymptomatic as per the ICMR guidelines and if they are found positive, they will be sent for genome sequencing," said Director of Health Services Bijay Kumar Mohapatra. "Out of two cases of JN.1, one is under treatment and the other is totally free of symptoms. One patient also has a travel history in Kerala. There is nothing to worry about; new variants are a viral phenomenon and they will keep coming up," he added.


Meanwhile, a single-day rise of 760 new cases of COVID were recorded in the country as two more deaths have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours--one each in Kerala and Karnataka, according to data provided by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday. The total active caseload of the viral disease was recorded at 4,423, a decrease of 17 since Wednesday morning, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (MoHFW).


The data is a compilation of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (National Centre for Disease Control), media bulletins and websites of various States at 8 am on January 4. With this, the total count of coronavirus cases in India since its outbreak in January 2020 has reached 4,50,15,896. The death toll due to COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 5,33,373 reflecting an increase of two deaths.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news bhubaneswar odisha

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK