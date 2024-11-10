Breaking News
Rahul Shewale slams MVA for opposing Dharavi redevelopment project
Man dead, another injured after fire in Goregaon
Baba Siddique murder case: Absconding shooter, two others arrested from UP
BJP MP warns beneficiaries of 'Ladki Bahin scheme', EC issues notice
Two held with gold worth Rs 2.67 crore at Mumbai airport
Govt not concerned about farmers' woes, must be removed from power: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Two children killed in attack by wild elephants in Chhattisgarh

Two children killed in attack by wild elephants in Chhattisgarh

Updated on: 10 November,2024 10:41 PM IST  |  Surajpur (Chhattisgarh)
PTI |

Top

The incident occurred on Saturday night on Tongtaiyya hill near Maheshpur village under Ramanujnagar forest range, an official said

Two children killed in attack by wild elephants in Chhattisgarh

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Two children killed in attack by wild elephants in Chhattisgarh
x
00:00

Two children were trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, a forest official said on Sunday.


The incident occurred on Saturday night on Tongtaiyya hill near Maheshpur village under Ramanujnagar forest range, the official said.


He said the victims, Dishu (11) and his sister Kajal (5), belonged to the Pando tribe, a particularly vulnerable tribal group, he said.


As per preliminary information, a herd of 11 elephants attacked a hut on the hill. While the parents managed to escape, the tuskers trampled the children to death, he said.

Forest and police personnel reached the spot and sent bodies for post-mortem, he said.

The kin of the deceased have received instant relief of Rs 25,000 each, and the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh each will be disbursed after formalities, the official said.

Following the attack, four other huts on the hill were vacated, and residents were shifted to Premnagar, he said, adding that efforts were underway to chase the herd away.

Human-elephant conflicts in the state, particularly in the northern part, have been a cause of concern for the last decade. The menace has gradually been spreading to districts in the central region.

The districts facing the menace are Surguja, Raigarh, Korba, Surajpur, Mahasamund, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Balod and Balrampur.

According to the forest department, more than 300 people were killed in elephant attacks in the state in the last five years. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chhattisgarh wildlife India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK