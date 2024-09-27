Two dead as boundary wall of building opposite Ujjain's Mahakal temple collapses amid heavy rains

A rescue operation was launched immediately and they were rushed to the district hospital two out of four injured were declared dead by the doctors, an official said

Two persons including a woman were killed as a part of a boundary wall of a building opposite the famous Mahakal temple collapsed due to heavy rains on Friday evening, an official said.

Four persons were trapped under the debris as a portion of the boundary wall of the Maharajwada school building collapsed, said Ujjain collector Neeraj Kumar Singh.

A rescue operation was launched immediately and they were rushed to the district hospital but two of them died, he said.

The two survivors were sent to Indore for further treatment, the collector added.

The kin of the deceased will be given a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each and the injured will get Rs 50,000 for treatment, he said.

The deceased were identified as Farheen (22) and Ajay Yogi (27), said district chief medical and health officer A K Patel.

