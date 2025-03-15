Breaking News
Two farmers electrocuted in Uttar Pradesh

Two farmers electrocuted in Uttar Pradesh

Updated on: 15 March,2025 05:52 PM IST  |  Uttar Pradesh
PTI |

Two farmers were electrocuted in the Shahpur Gopalpur area after coming in contact with an electric fence while working in their agricultural field, police said on Saturday

Representational Image

Two farmers were electrocuted in the Shahpur Gopalpur area in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh after coming into contact with an electric fence while working in their agricultural field, police said on Saturday.


Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Sanjay Rai said Shripal Yadav (55) and his nephew Ravi Yadav (30), residents of Shahpur Gopalpur, were irrigating their field on Friday evening when they came into contact with an electric fence, installed to protect the crop from animals.


Both men sustained severe burns and were rushed to a nearby hospital; they were declared dead, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent them for post-mortem.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

