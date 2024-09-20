Breaking News
Two groups clash during Eid-e-Milad procession in Nandurbar; vehicles damaged, 7 cops injured

Two groups clash during Eid-e-Milad procession in Nandurbar; vehicles damaged, 7 cops injured

Updated on: 20 September,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The incident took place at 3pm in Maliwada area and it started after slogans were raised against a particular community; State tribal development minister Vijay Kumar Gavit appealed for peace and asked people not spread or believe in rumours

At least seven police personnel were injured in stone pelting after two groups clashed during a Eid e Milad procession in Maharashtra's Nandurbar on Thursday, an official said. The incident took place at 3pm in Maliwada area and it started after slogans were raised against a particular community, he said.


"Police deployed to maintain law and order were also pelted with stones. Two officers and five constables were injured. Force had to be used to disperse the mob, which also damaged vehicles. The Nandurbar Superintendent of Police's vehicle and an escort vehicle were damaged. Some vehicles were set on fire," he said.



"A house was set on fire by the irate mob. It also tried to set ablaze LPG cylinders. Clashes also spread to Navnath Tekdi and Shahdulla Nagar. Tear gas shells were fired to disperse the mob. Additional force has been called from Dhule and neighbouring districts The situation is now under control," the official informed.


Suspects are being detained and the process of registration of cases was underway, he said. State tribal development minister Vijay Kumar Gavit appealed for peace and asked people not spread or believe in rumours.

