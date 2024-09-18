Amid the Eid-e-Milad 2024 processions taking place across Mumbai, a number of bus routes have been diverted on Wednesday, September 18

File pic

Listen to this article Eid-e-Milad 2024 celebrations: BEST issues bus diversions in eastern suburbs of Mumbai x 00:00

Amid the Eid-e-Milad 2024 processions taking place across Mumbai, a number of bus routes have been diverted on Wednesday, September 18, for ensuring that the processions take place smoothly. As such, commuters are urged to make appropriate travel plans, the authorities have informed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) informed that the services of buses 608 and 612 have been temporarily suspended from 10.15 am in Sahyadri Nagar, close to the Ekta Police Post in Hanuman Nagar, Bhandup, owing to an Eid procession that was passing by the area.

In addition to Bhandup, the 90 Feet Road in Dharavi has been closed since 9.40 am owing to the ongoing Eid-e-Milad 2024 celebrations. Accordingly, buses on this route have been diverted through alternative roads. The diverted buses are now taking the 60 Feet Road in Dharavi and proceeding via the Yellow Bungalow T Junction towards the Dharavi Labour Camp.

Residents and commuters have been cautioned by Mumbai's civic authorities and the local police to be aware of the diversions in these locations, especially during rush hours. To prevent delays and traffic, travellers are also advised to choose other routes. In order to minimise interruption to public transportation, local transportation officials have underlined that these adjustments are only temporary and that they are actively monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has also issued a traffic advisory for motorists and shared details of vehicle movement restrictions around Mankhurd on Wednesday.

In the traffic notification, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that in the Mankhurd Traffic Division, every year the religious festival of Eid-E-Milad 2024 is celebrated on a grand scale. This year, about 70,000 to 80,000 people, along with 100 to 200 two-wheelers, 50 to 55 big and other vehicles will participate in the procession of Eid-E-Milad 2024.

The traffic notification was issued by Pradeep Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (eastern suburbs), Traffic, Mumbai.

In order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, the traffic police was issuing the following diversions around Mankhurd area of eastern Mumbai, the traffic notification said.

Road Closed

Entry to all types of heavy vehicles (excluding Eid-E-Milad vehicles and BEST buses) are prohibited on both bounds between Chheda Nagar Junction and Mankhurd T Junction on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. Also light vehicles shall use Ghatkopar -Mankhurd Link Road flyover.

No Parking

Parking on both bounds is prohibited on the following roads-

1) Ghatkopar - Mankhurd Link Road (between Chheda Nagar Junction and Mankhurd T. Junction)2) Madhukar Kadam Marg.

3) P.L. Lokhande Marg.

Road Diversion

1) Heavy vehicles going from Chheda Nagar Junction to Vashi will take Eastern Expressway to Umarshi Bappa Junction- V.N. Purav Marg.

2) Heavy vehicles going to Ghatkopar, Vikhroli from Mankhurd T Junction via Sion Panvel Road will proceed from V.N. Purav Marg- Umarshi Bappa Junction.

The above order shall be in force from 14.00 hrs. of 18/09/2024 to 02.00 am of 19/09/2024, the police said.