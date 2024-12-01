Two held in connection with 'sexual abuse' of girls at Palamu shelter

The girls were allegedly sexually abused in the shelter, and the incident came to light after a human rights activist visited there on Nov 29

Two persons were arrested in connection with alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a shelter in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday.

The girls were allegedly sexually abused in the shelter, and the incident came to light after a human rights activist Sandhya Kumari visited the home on November 29.

The girls shared the ordeal with Kumari, claiming that they were sexually abused multiple times, a senior officer said.

Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan told PTI that an FIR was lodged with a town police station and two persons were arrested in connection with the case.

"Further investigation is underway," she said.

Jharkhand BJP on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

The party termed it as a "failure of the state machinery and administration".

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Ajay Shah accused the state government of neglecting the safety of children.

"We demand a high-level investigation into the case so that girls could get justice," he added.

