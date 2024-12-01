Breaking News
Man hangs from 10th-floor balcony to evade cops in Mira Road, held
Ajit Pawar-NCP leader's murder: Mumbai Police invokes MCOCA on accused
20 booked for duping investors of Rs 26 lakh in cryptocurrency investment fraud
Prakash Ambedkar-led VBA announces anti-EVM stir, to launch signature campaign
Maharashtra CM's name to be declared on Wednesday, a day before new government's swearing-in ceremony
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Two held in connection with sexual abuse of girls at Palamu shelter

Two held in connection with 'sexual abuse' of girls at Palamu shelter

Updated on: 02 December,2024 10:45 PM IST  |  Medininagar/ Ranchi
PTI |

Top

The girls were allegedly sexually abused in the shelter, and the incident came to light after a human rights activist visited there on Nov 29

Two held in connection with 'sexual abuse' of girls at Palamu shelter

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Two held in connection with 'sexual abuse' of girls at Palamu shelter
x
00:00

Two persons were arrested in connection with alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a shelter in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Sunday.


The girls were allegedly sexually abused in the shelter, and the incident came to light after a human rights activist Sandhya Kumari visited the home on November 29.


The girls shared the ordeal with Kumari, claiming that they were sexually abused multiple times, a senior officer said.


Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesan told PTI that an FIR was lodged with a town police station and two persons were arrested in connection with the case.

"Further investigation is underway," she said.

Jharkhand BJP on Sunday demanded a high-level probe into the incident.

The party termed it as a "failure of the state machinery and administration".

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Ajay Shah accused the state government of neglecting the safety of children.

"We demand a high-level investigation into the case so that girls could get justice," he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jharkhand sexual crime Crime News India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK