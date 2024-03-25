Two held with 56 kg cannabis in Noida

An FIR has been lodged against the duo under provisions of the NDPS Act

Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Noida on Monday after over 56 kilogrammes of cannabis, estimated worth around Rs 15 lakh in international market was allegedly recovered from their possession, police said.

The duo was held while carrying the contraband in sacks on the Pushta Road in Sector 127 towards Okhla to be sold on account of Holi, they said. "A checking was conducted on Monday jointly by Sector 126 police station officials and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). On the basis of confidential inputs, the suspects belonging to an inter-state gang of drug traffickers were intercepted," Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra said.

"Over 56 kgs of cannabis estimated worth around Rs 15 lakh in the international market has been recovered from their possession," he added. Those held have been identified as Pratap Singh, a native of Mainpuri district, and Jaidev Gain, who hails from Kanpur. Both were temporarily staying in Noida, the officer said.

Both the accused have been interrogated by the police and some important information related to their work and network has come to light on the basis of which further investigation is being carried out, Mishra said.

An FIR has been lodged against the duo under provisions of the NDPS Act and they have been sent to judicial custody, he added.

