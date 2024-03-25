Breaking News
Man held for intruding into Air Force station near Mumbai has intellectual disabilities, says Police
Thane: Injured deer rescued from top of hill in Yeoor
Mumbai: Fake 'PA' of Devendra Fadnavis among two held for duping man
Two Mumbai men drown in mine filled with water in Dahisar
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Two held with 56 kg cannabis in Noida
<< Back to Elections 2024

Two held with 56 kg cannabis in Noida

Updated on: 25 March,2024 09:53 PM IST  |  Noida
PTI |

Top

An FIR has been lodged against the duo under provisions of the NDPS Act

Two held with 56 kg cannabis in Noida

Representation image. File pic

Listen to this article
Two held with 56 kg cannabis in Noida
x
00:00

Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested in Noida on Monday after over 56 kilogrammes of cannabis, estimated worth around Rs 15 lakh in international market was allegedly recovered from their possession, police said.


The duo was held while carrying the contraband in sacks on the Pushta Road in Sector 127 towards Okhla to be sold on account of Holi, they said. "A checking was conducted on Monday jointly by Sector 126 police station officials and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). On the basis of confidential inputs, the suspects belonging to an inter-state gang of drug traffickers were intercepted," Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra said.


"Over 56 kgs of cannabis estimated worth around Rs 15 lakh in the international market has been recovered from their possession," he added. Those held have been identified as Pratap Singh, a native of Mainpuri district, and Jaidev Gain, who hails from Kanpur. Both were temporarily staying in Noida, the officer said.


Both the accused have been interrogated by the police and some important information related to their work and network has come to light on the basis of which further investigation is being carried out, Mishra said.

An FIR has been lodged against the duo under provisions of the NDPS Act and they have been sent to judicial custody, he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Crime News noida delhi India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK