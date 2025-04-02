Breaking News
Two Indian navy ships reach Myanmar with relief material

Updated on: 02 April,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  Myanmar
Apart from these two ships, another naval ship—INS Ghariyal—departed from Visakhapatnam with 442 metric tonnes of essential food items for Myanmar

Two Indian navy ships reach Myanmar with relief material

INS Satpura and INS Savitri arrived in Yangon. Pic/X@RakshaSamachar

In response to the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake that recently struck Myanmar, the Indian Navy ships INS Satpura and INS Savitri arrived in Yangon on Tuesday, carrying over 50 tons of relief material to assist those affected by the disaster. India launched ‘Operation Brahma’ on Saturday to support earthquake-impacted Myanmar.


In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar wrote, “50 T HADR relief material carried by INS Satpura & INS Savitri handed over by @AmbAbhayThakur today at Yangon. With six @IAF_MCC aircraft & five @indiannavy Ships, India’s large-scale first-responder assistance has been delivered to Yangon, Naypyitaw & Mandalay.”


Apart from these two ships, another naval ship—INS Ghariyal—departed from Visakhapatnam with 442 metric tonnes of essential food items for Myanmar. The Indian Air Force, too, departed earlier in the day from Delhi carrying 16 tonnes of essential humanitarian aid, official said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

