This expedition is noted as the first-ever circumnavigation of the globe aboard a sailing vessel, INSV Tarini, steered by Indian women in a double-handed mode, reported Indian Navy officials

Indian Navy

Listen to this article Two Indian Navy women officers sail out for second global circumnavigation expedition x 00:00

Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi officially flagged off the second Navika Sagar Parikrama expedition from Goa on Wednesday, October 2, marking a significant milestone in naval ocean sailing history. This expedition is noted as the first-ever circumnavigation of the globe aboard a sailing vessel, INSV Tarini, steered by Indian women in a double-handed mode, reported Indian Navy officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The expedition epitomises India's maritime aspirations, showcasing the nation's prominence in global maritime activities and the Indian Navy's dedication to excellence and women’s empowerment," a press release issued by Indian Navy stated.

The flag-off ceremony was attended by the Southern Naval Commander, Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin, Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services, other senior officers, civilian dignitaries, and enthusiastic members from both serving and retired naval communities, reported news agency ANI.

During the event, Chief of Navy Staff (CNS) Tripathi unveiled a special chart commemorating the expedition in the presence of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (South) and the Chief Hydrographer. The CNS took the opportunity to tour the vessel and interact with the crew prior to the cast-off.

In his address, the CNS underscored Navika Sagar Parikrama as a symbolic expression of dedication and a vital step in promoting maritime awareness, reflecting the spirit of a 'Sashakt' and 'Saksham' India. He acknowledged the visionary foresight of the late Vice Admiral MP Swati, who pioneered the idea of circumnavigation via sailboats, along with the subsequent voyages of Captain Dilip Donde, Commander Abhilash Tomy, and Navika Sagar Parikrama I, which showcased seafaring skills on the global stage and reinforced the spirit of Nari Shakti.

The CNS commended the mentors, instructors, and all involved in preparing for this voyage, congratulating the families of the duo for their unwavering support. He remarked that the pair are flag bearers of a resurgent India, representing the confidence, courage, and conviction of contemporary India and the Navy. He wished them fair winds and following seas as they sail with the Tirangaa around the globe.

INSV Tarini was inducted into Indian Navy in 2017

Navika Sagar Parikrama II will cover over 21,600 nautical miles (approximately 40,000 km) in five legs, with stopovers at four ports for replenishment and maintenance as necessary. The journey will commence from Goa, proceeding to Fremantle, Australia; Lyttleton, New Zealand; Port Stanley, Falkland Islands; Cape Town, South Africa; and finally returning to Goa.

INSV Tarini, a 56-foot sailing vessel constructed by Aquarius Shipyard Ltd, was inducted into the Indian Navy on February 18, 2017. The vessel has navigated more than 66,000 nautical miles (122,223 km) and participated in the inaugural Navika Sagar Parikrama in 2017, alongside other significant expeditions.

Equipped with advanced navigation, safety, and communication systems, the boat has recently undergone necessary maintenance and equipment upgrades.

Both officers, with a combined sailing experience of 38,000 nautical miles (70,376 km), have trained rigorously for this remarkable voyage over the past three years. They have received training in ocean sailing aspects including seamanship, meteorology, navigation, survival techniques, and medical care at sea.

Additionally, under the mentorship of Commander Abhilash Tomy (Retd) since August 2023, the duo has refined their skills and undergone psychological conditioning to prepare for the challenges ahead at sea.