Home > News > India News > Article > Indian forces coordinate critical evacuation of injured soldier

Indian forces coordinate critical evacuation of injured soldier

Updated on: 27 September,2024 09:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

On September 20, 2024, Havildar Suresh R sustained grievous injuries while serving in the line of duty. He was initially transferred to a United Nations (UN) hospital in Israel for urgent medical treatment

Pic/Ministry of Defense

Listen to this article
In a highly coordinated and critical medical evacuation, the Indian Armed Forces, supported by the Ministry of Defence, successfully returned Havildar Suresh R from the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) stationed at the Golan Heights.


"On September 20, 2024, Havildar Suresh R sustained grievous injuries while serving in the line of duty. He was initially transferred to a United Nations (UN) hospital in Israel for urgent medical treatment. However, given the severity of his injuries, it was decided that further advanced treatment in India was necessary," said a source from the armed forces who is aware of the matter.


"The evacuation was orchestrated by a team from the Army Medical Corps (AMC), with collaboration from the Indian Air Force (IAF), Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), and the Department of Military Affairs (DMA). The team led by Lieutenant Colonel Anuj Singh ensured the safe evacuation of the soldier, providing critical care support throughout the journey." Said sources from the ministry.


A source from the armed forces said, "The soldier was transferred to India in a C-130J air ambulance. The air ambulance took off from Tel Aviv on Thursday. It reached Jamnagar from where he (the injured soldier was further airlifted to Palam before being admitted to the Army hospital (Research and Referral) in Delhi."

While explaining what had happened, the source added, "The 33-year-old soldier, Havildar Suresh R, had suffered a serious head injury in an accident while serving with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Golan Heights. The mandate of UNDOF includes maintaining the ceasefire between Israel and Syria and supervising the disengagement of Israeli and Syrian forces."

In its official statement, the ministry said, "In a joint operation, Armed Forces and Ministry of Defence have successfully evacuated Havildar Suresh R from the UN Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights. A dedicated team from the Army Medical Corps, in coordination with the Indian Air Force, ensured his safe transport back to India while providing critical care."

“This mission exemplifies the highest values of the armed forces and highlights the unwavering commitment to saving lives, even in the most challenging circumstances,” the army said.

indian army united nations india India news national news

