Uttar Pradesh: Two killed, 11 injured in separate road accidents

Police in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday said that two persons were killed and 11 others injured in separate road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia and Balrampur districts, PTI reported.

A clerk of the commercial tax department was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding tractor in Alavpur village in the Sukhpura area of Ballia Saturday night, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The deceased was identified as Mahesh Srivastava (47), police said, adding he was returning from duty when the incident occurred.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they said.

According to PTI report, in another accident, a woman was killed and 11, including three children, were injured when their vehicle overturned on Deoria turn in the Dehat area of Balrampur on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place they were doing to a 'dargah' (shrine) in Bahraich. Razia (45) died on the spot, police said. Among those injured, the condition of two is stated to be critical, they said.

Superintendent of Police Keshav Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Earlier in May, Two men were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a bus in the Kandhai police station area. Dharmendra (24) and his kin Ajit (22) were travelling on the motorbike which was hit by a bus near the Mandah gate area on Friday evening, Station House Officer Hitendra Thakur said. "The duo were rushed to hospital where doctors declared them dead," he said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation was underway, Thakur said.

On May 24, two people died and one person was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a tractor in Uttar Pradesh. Local Station House Officer (SHO) Vijaykant Satyarthi identified the deceased as Ram Kishan Yadav (70) and his granddaughter Manju Devi (22). Yadav's grandson Kuldeep (25) was injured in the accident, he said. The driver of the tractor fled the spot after the incident, police said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

(With PTI inputs)