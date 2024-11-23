Breaking News
Two missing after vessel collides with submarine off Goa coast

Two missing after vessel collides with submarine off Goa coast

Updated on: 23 November,2024 08:30 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The fishing vessel, Marthoma, had 13 crew members and 11 of them were rescued in the search operation, the Navy said. The Navy has deployed six ships and an unknown number of surveillance aircraft in the rescue mission

The fishing vessel had 13 crew members. Representation pic

A fishing vessel collided with a submarine of the Indian Navy about 70 nautical miles off Goa coast and a massive rescue operation is underway to trace two missing crew members of the vessel, officials said on Friday. The incident happened on Thursday evening.


The fishing vessel, Marthoma, had 13 crew members and 11 of them were rescued in the search operation, the Navy said. The Navy has deployed six ships and an unknown number of surveillance aircraft in the rescue mission.


