Two security guards were on Saturday arrested for allegedly assaulting doctors and other staff at a hospital in Cossipore area in Kolkata, police said. The guards were likely in an inebriated condition, officials said. "The matter is being probed. We have arrested them after receiving a complaint from the hospital authorities," an officer said

The officers indicated that the guards were intoxicated at the time of the incident, news agency PTI reported.

"The matter is under investigation. We arrested them after receiving a complaint from the hospital authorities," said an officer from Cossipore Police Station.

A senior hospital official claimed that the guards had also threatened him with serious consequences. "The two guards were intoxicated and assaulted the doctors and staff. This isn’t the first time; we have previously lodged a complaint with the health department about their behaviour," he said.

He added that the hospital currently employs 11 such security guards.

Doctors protest at Jantar Mantar over rising attacks, Kolkata rape-murder

Doctors in the national capital gathered at Jantar Mantar on Saturday to protest against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital and emphasised that without a central law to protect healthcare workers, female doctors will never feel safe at work.

The protestors began assembling at Jantar Mantar from 3 pm, demanding justice for the victim of the incident at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and urging the government to expedite the enactment of the Central Healthcare Protection Act, according to doctor associations.

Dr. Deepika, one of the protesting doctors, told PTI, "I will never allow my daughters to become doctors here... Can you imagine that all of us female doctors are scared now? We feel fearful while working, and we need protection. Can you imagine if she was raped and murdered at her workplace?"

"We want protection so that all female doctors can work without fear," she added.

Rohan Krishnan, Chairman of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), stated that they had previously called off the protest due to the Supreme Court's intervention.

"...Despite one arrest, there has been no significant progress in the case. That's why we want to continue our silent protest. We want our female doctors and nurses to feel safe again while working, and justice must be served," he said

(With PTI inputs)