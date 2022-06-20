Two youths from Uttar Pradesh missing after landslide in Nepal

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2022 05:12 PM IST  |  Kathmandu
Identified as Nikhil Kaushal, 17, and Suraj Soni, 18, from UP's Balrampur district, were washed away when the two tried to cross a local stream on foot in Shivaraj Municipality-1 area of the district

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two Uttar Pradesh-based youths travelling with a group of pilgrims went missing in Kapilvastu district of Nepal on Monday after being swept away by a landslide, the police official said.

Identified as Nikhil Kaushal, 17, and Suraj Soni, 18, from UP's Balrampur district, were washed away when the two tried to cross a local stream on foot in Shivaraj Municipality-1 area of the district, the police said.




"The landslide occurred when they came out of their vehicle, which also had about 16 more Indian pilgrims aboard," a police official said.


Also Read: Thane couple, their 2 children on board missing Nepal plane; kin asked to contact embassy: Police

The official said other Indian pilgrims, returning from the famous Hindu shrine Swargadwari in Pyuthan district when the vehicle got stuck in the local stream, were safe.

"A rescue operation was underway to trace the two missing Indian pilgrims," added the police official.

(with inputs from PTI)

