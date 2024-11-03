Shah promised that the poor in the state will be provided with houses if the BJP comes to power

Amit Shah

Listen to this article UCC, jobs, houses in BJP’s manifesto for Jharkhand polls x 00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday announced that the BJP will implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand if voted to power in the state, but would keep tribals out of its ambit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah released the party’s manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand on Sunday.

"Our government will introduce UCC in Jharkhand but tribals will be kept out of its ambit. Hemant Soren and the JMM government are spreading false propaganda that UCC will impact tribal rights, culture and relevant legislation, which is totally baseless as they will be kept out of its ambit," Shah said in Ranchi.

Shah said the BJP, if voted to power, will create five lakh employment opportunities, including 2.87 lakh government jobs. He also said that the BJP will bring in a law to take back land from infiltrators in Jharkhand and identify and deport the illegal immigrants.

Shah promised that the poor in the state will be provided with houses if the BJP comes to power.

A total of 21 lakh houses will be constructed under PM Awas Yojna, while elderly, widows and persons with disabilities will get Rs 2,500 as monthly pension, Shah added.

"We will set up 10 new medical colleges in the state. We will increase the coverage under Ayushman Bharat Jeevan Dhara Yojana from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for elderly persons aged over 70 years. We will increase the number of beds in primary health centres and community health centres by 25,000."

21L

No. of house Shah promised for poor

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever