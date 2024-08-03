Breaking News
ATS busts illegal telephone exchange aiding terrorist activities, one held
Mumbai: 19-year-old mechanic held for stealing 3 sports bikes
US Election: Kamla Harris officially secures Democratic nomination for president
Wayanad survivors struggle, support system ramps up
New shelters for stray animals in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Uddhav Thackerays remarks show he is a member of Aurangzeb fan club Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Uddhav Thackeray's remarks show he is a member of Aurangzeb fan club: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 03 August,2024 06:55 PM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Uddhav Thackeray's remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah have established the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's credentials as a member of the "Aurangzeb fan club", Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said

Uddhav Thackeray's remarks show he is a member of Aurangzeb fan club: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

File pic

Listen to this article
Uddhav Thackeray's remarks show he is a member of Aurangzeb fan club: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
x
00:00

Uddhav Thackeray's remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah have established the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's credentials as a member of the "Aurangzeb fan club", Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday.


Fadnavis was reacting to the former CM's tirade against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wherein he termed Shah a political descendant of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan king who defeated the Marathas in the third battle of Panipat.



"Amit Shah had spoken about the Aurangzeb fan club. Uddhav Thackeray today proved that he is indeed from the Aurangzeb fan club," Fadnavis told reporters.


Addressing a BJP convention in Pune last month, Shah had dubbed Thackeray "the head of the Aurangzeb fan club" who was sitting with people who sought pardon for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon.

Shah was referencing Thackeray severing ties with BJP after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections and joining hands with the Congress and National Congress Party (undivided) to form the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government, which collapsed in June 2022.

Addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Pune on Saturday, Thackeray accused his former ally, BJP, of indulging in "power jihad" by breaking political parties to form a government.

"If Muslims are with us after we explained to them our Hindutva, then we are [according to BJP] the Aurangzeb Fan Club. Then what you are doing is power jihad," the former CM said.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india maharashtra uddhav thackeray devendra fadnavis

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK