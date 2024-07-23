Union Budget 2024: Here are memes to ease budget woes!

Amid key announcements of the Union Budget 2024-25, netizens took to micro-blogging platform 'X' to share their reactions on the budget announcements via memes

Nirmala Sitharaman. Pic/ Pallavi Pallav

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2024–25 on Tuesday. Amid key announcements, netizens took to micro-blogging platform 'X' to share their reactions to the budget announcements via memes.

Here are a few memes that tickled our funny bone -

Government to tax paying middle class during every budget #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/bcui8qTRTA — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) January 30, 2022

#Budget

Bihari engineers from other states going to bihar after bihar getting 26,000CR from centre pic.twitter.com/EDunvWYkgY — Savage2.0 (@Meme_Canteen) July 23, 2024

Government to salaried people during every budget pic.twitter.com/2cnanglqTk — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) June 12, 2022

There’s a Michael Scott meme for every occasion, including the Union Budget. pic.twitter.com/iwsTKM1fcS — Shaonli Nath (@NathShaonli) February 1, 2022

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced nine priorities in the Union Budget 2024-25 for generating ample opportunities in the economy. The nine priorities include productivity, jobs, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation and reforms.

The budget drew controversial reactions due to it's alleged bias towards the states of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh with multiple projects being initated in the said regions.

BJP's allies from Bihar on Tuesday hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's host of announcements for the state as the Janata Dal (United) asserted that these measures will put it on the path to development and help it become 'aatmanirbhar'.

Another crucial BJP ally TDP also praised the budget's measures for Andhra Pradesh with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu saying that it will go a long way towards building the state.

Meanwhile, the Opposition called the Union Budget as a "kursi bachao budget" driven by political compulsions and claimed that it ignored opposition-ruled states in a bid to "appease" BJP's allies. The Congress slammed the Budget as being "more focused on posturing than action" and claimed that the "copy-paste government" borrowed heavily from the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The Modi government's 'copycat budget' could not even copy the Congress' Nyay Patra properly! The Modi government's budget is distributing half-hearted 'rewadis (freebies)' to dupe its coalition partners so that the the NDA survives."