Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST demands Rs 3,000cr from BMC, is allotted Rs 800 cr
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India over alleged availability of explicit content and accessibility to minors on the platform
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Union Budget 2024 Here are memes to ease budget woes

Union Budget 2024: Here are memes to ease budget woes!

Updated on: 23 July,2024 04:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Amid key announcements of the Union Budget 2024-25, netizens took to micro-blogging platform 'X' to share their reactions on the budget announcements via memes

Union Budget 2024: Here are memes to ease budget woes!

Nirmala Sitharaman. Pic/ Pallavi Pallav

Listen to this article
Union Budget 2024: Here are memes to ease budget woes!
x
00:00

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2024–25 on Tuesday. Amid key announcements, netizens took to micro-blogging platform 'X' to share their reactions to the budget announcements via memes. 


Here are a few memes that tickled our funny bone -




Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced nine priorities in the Union Budget 2024-25 for generating ample opportunities in the economy. The nine priorities include productivity, jobs, social justice, urban development, energy security, infrastructure, innovation and reforms.

The budget drew controversial reactions due to it's alleged bias towards the states of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh with multiple projects being initated in the said regions.

BJP's allies from Bihar on Tuesday hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's host of announcements for the state as the Janata Dal (United) asserted that these measures will put it on the path to development and help it become 'aatmanirbhar'.

Another crucial BJP ally TDP also praised the budget's measures for Andhra Pradesh with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu saying that it will go a long way towards building the state.

Meanwhile,  the Opposition called the Union Budget as a "kursi bachao budget" driven by political compulsions and claimed that it ignored opposition-ruled states in a bid to "appease" BJP's allies. The Congress slammed the Budget as being "more focused on posturing than action" and claimed that the "copy-paste government" borrowed heavily from the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The Modi government's 'copycat budget' could not even copy the Congress' Nyay Patra properly! The Modi government's budget is distributing half-hearted 'rewadis (freebies)' to dupe its coalition partners so that the the NDA survives."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Twitter Union Budget Budget 2024 nirmala sitharaman finance ministry

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK