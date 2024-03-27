Union govt appoints Maharashtra ATS chief Sadanad Date as NIA head

Sadanad Date's appointment as NIA DG was announced through an order dated March 26. Date is a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre.

The chief of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad, Sadanand Vasant Date has been appointed as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a Personnel Ministry order stated. According to a report in PTI, Date's appointment as the DG of NIA for a tenure up to his superannuation on December 31, 2026 was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

The PTI report stated that the appointment was announced through an order dated March 26. Date is a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre.

Reportedly, he will be succeeding Dinkar Gupta who is due to superannuate on March 31.

Per the PTI report, the ACC also appointed Rajeev Kumar Sharma, a 1990-batch IPS officer of Rajasthan Cadre, as the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research & Development. Rajeev Kumar Sharma will be serving as DG of the Police R&D till his superannuation on June 30, 2026. He will be succeeding Balaji Srivastava who completes his tenure at March end.

The agency report further stated that Piyush Anand, a 1991-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, will be now heading the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Anand is presently the Special DG of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The PTI report added that Anand will be replacing Atul Karwal who is also retiring on March 31.

Per the PTI report, ACC has also appointed S Suresh, a 1995-batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre, as the Additional Director General of the Special Protection Group (SPG).

New BMC Commissioner appointed

Recently, after the Election Commission of India wrote to Maharashtra's chief secretary, the municipal commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and some additional and deputy commissioners were replaced. Veteran IAS officer Bhushan Gagrani took over as the BMC chief. Meanwhile, former Thane Municipal Corporation chief Abhijit Bangar replaced additional commissioner P Velasaru. Meanwhile, Amit Sainik will be succeeding Ashwini Bhide.

The ECI had told Maharashtra to transfer civic chiefs, additional or deputy commissioners or other bureaucrats linked to election-related work. They ordered the state to follow suit for all civic bodies where the procedure was pending.