Union minister Prahlad Joshi also expressed hope that the letter would peacefully resolve the ongoing issue

Pralhad Joshi

Listen to this article Union Minister Prahlad Joshi issues public apology in letter for remarks on Justice D'Cunha x 00:00

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Monday wrote to Justice Michael D'Cunha showing regret and apologising for his recent comments regarding the D'Cunha Commission, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to ANI, earlier, the commission tasked with investigating alleged irregularities during the COVID-19 pandemic submitted an interim report accusing the former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former minister B Sriramulu.

The report claimed that the then BJP-led government purchased Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits at high prices, despite cheaper local alternatives being available.

Addressing the report during an elections rally in Shiggaon, Joshi criticised Justice D'Cunha, accusing him of acting as an "agent". His comments sparked a row which prompted the minister to release a public apology through the letter, ANI reported.

In his letter, Joshi wrote: "I am writing to you with reference to the recent statements made by me, which seemingly has raised a controversy. The same has occasioned me to address the present letter.

At the outset, I must state that in my long years of public life, there has been no occasion where I have directly or indirectly made any remark or statement which has had a tendency to lower the reputation of any past or present member of the judiciary. I do believe that the judiciary and all the Hon'ble judges form the bulwark of the working of our constitution. They without a doubt have an important role in the sacred duty of discharge of justice."

The Union minister further in his letter made it clear that his comments were not intended to defame Justice D'Cunha or the Commission.

He stated: "To set the record straight, it would therefore be necessary to clarify that the statements made by me were only and only in the context of the procedure adopted by the commission in not affording an opportunity to the persons allegedly indicted. It was neither calculated nor designed to bring either you or the commission under any disrepute or to lower your image in the minds of the right-thinking people of the society", ANI cited.

He further apologised saying, "At a personal level I must state that if the statements made by me unintendedly have caused any hurt or misgivings to you I do regret the same and place my sincere apology."

Joshi also expressed hope that the letter would peacefully resolve the ongoing issue.



(With inputs from ANI)