Javed Akhtar acquitted in RSS defamation case after complainant withdraws

Updated on: 18 November,2024 09:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai

Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar was acquitted in a defamation case involving the RSS after the complainant, Advocate Santosh Dubey, withdrew the charges citing a mediation settlement

File Pic

A Mumbai court has acquitted renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar in a defamation case filed against him for his alleged remarks involving the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The decision came after the complainant withdrew the case, stating that the matter had been amicably resolved.


The case was heard by Judicial Magistrate (First Class) S.D. Chakkar at the Mulund court, which disposed of the matter on November 8. A copy of the order became available on Monday.


The defamation complaint was initially filed in October 2021 by Advocate Santosh Dubey, who identified himself as a supporter of the RSS. The charges against Akhtar were framed under Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.


According to the complaint, Akhtar had allegedly made objectionable remarks during a television interview, drawing a parallel between the Taliban and certain Hindu extremist groups. Dubey claimed that the lyricist had "unnecessarily dragged the name of the RSS" and defamed the organisation, labelling it a "calculated and well-planned move" to tarnish its image.

However, Dubey recently approached the court with a plea to withdraw his complaint. He informed the magistrate that the issue had been resolved through mediation between the parties and expressed his intention not to proceed with the case further.

As per PTI, the court accepted the complainant's plea and subsequently acquitted Akhtar, officially closing the matter.

The controversy had sparked debates on free speech and the boundaries of public criticism. Akhtar, a celebrated lyricist and screenwriter, is known for his outspoken views on various social and political issues.

This development marks the conclusion of a high-profile legal dispute that had drawn significant public and media attention. It also highlights the growing use of mediation as a tool for resolving defamation cases, potentially reducing the burden on courts while fostering dialogue between disputing parties.

The court’s decision underscores the importance of amicable resolutions in sensitive cases, especially those involving public figures and influential organisations.

(With inputs from PTI)

javed akhtar mumbai high court bollywood rashtriya swayamsevak sangh mumbai news

