Updated on: 05 August,2024 07:56 PM IST  |  Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla remarked on the resignation and departure of Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina from the protest-hit country.

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla/ X

Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla warned that political instability in Bangladesh could spread to other parts of India. Shringla, who previously served as High Commissioner to Bangladesh, emphasised the importance of India working with interested parties in Bangladesh to safeguard its bigger interests.


This remark followed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure from the protest-hit country. Indian security officials tracked a C-130 aircraft, call sign AJAX1431, near the Indian border that was believed to be transporting Sheikh Hasina and her entourage, reported ANI. 



"An unstable Bangladesh can add to instability in parts of our country, which we do not want to see. So, a peaceful, prosperous, stable Bangladesh is India's best. It is very important that we work with all concerned to ensure that our interests and those of Bangladesh are secured," Shringla told ANI.


He emphasised the significance of preserving peace and stability in adjacent countries. "It's in our interest to ensure that there is peace and stability in our neighbouring countries...I do not doubt that our interlocutors will be engaged with concerned people in Bangladesh and that we will ensure that our larger interests are protected and that we will constructively ensure that there is peace and stability in Bangladesh," he further told the news agency. 

Shringla emphasised the favourable ties between India and Bangladesh under Sheikh Hasina's leadership, citing tremendous growth and strong people-to-people links. "We have strong ties across the board in a multifaceted manner in Bangladeshi society. And, we will engage any political or any other organization that we need to in the furtherance of our larger interests and those of Bangladesh," he said. 

Shringla also emphasised the extraordinary relationship between India and Bangladesh, emphasising mutual support and cooperation. "A relationship of mutual benefit and constructive cooperation is in the best interest of the people of both countries," according to him.

When asked if India would provide sanctuary for Sheikh Hasina, Shringla highlighted India's tradition of providing asylum to neighbours in need, citing Sheikh Hasina's sojourn in India from 1975 to 1979. 

"It's difficult for me to say. I mean, keeping in mind that Sheikh Hasina was here right from 1975 till about 1979 or so when she went back to her country after the assassination of Mujibur Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, her father. So India never denied, you know, you know, safe haven nor asylum to those that have been in our neighbourhood. But my own sense is that there are many other places the prime minister may do so. It's difficult," Shringla added.

india delhi India news dhaka sheikh hasina bangladesh

