UP cops attacked during Ganesh idol immersion in Mathura 7 held

UP cops attacked during Ganesh idol immersion in Mathura; 7 held

Updated on: 18 September,2024 10:00 PM IST  |  Mathura (UP)
PTI |

All those arrested were charged with assault, rioting, and disturbing the peace, the officials said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Two constables of the local intelligence unit (LIU) were attacked allegedly by a group of intoxicated people involved in a dispute at a tea stall during the Ganesh idol immersion festivities at Gokul Barrage, police said on Wednesday.


Seven of the attackers were apprehended at the scene by police who responded to the incident. A search is underway for additional suspects, they said.



Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, "Head constable Sumit Singh and constable Gaurav Kumar who were monitoring the immersion event, were dressed in plain clothes and witnessed the altercation."


"Their efforts to mediate were met with aggression from the intoxicated group, leading to a physical assault. Sumit Singh sustained a head injury, and both constables were subjected to verbal abuse," he added.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhushan Verma arrived with reinforcements and arrested seven accused. However, some individuals managed to flee. The injured Sumit Singh was rushed to a hospital for treatment, SSP said.

All those arrested were charged with assault, rioting, and disturbing the peace. They were subsequently sent to jail. The police are actively pursuing the remaining suspects involved in the incident, SSP added.

