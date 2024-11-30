Visuals showed that over 50 bikes were destroyed in the blaze, The blaze was doused later in the day, the officials said

Representational Image

Listen to this article UP: Fire broke out at parking lot in Varanasi Cantt Railway Station; many vehicles destroyed x 00:00

A massive fire broke out at a parking lot in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi Cantt Railway Station on Friday night, police said, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per ANI, the Varanasi police said that several vehicles were damaged in the fire.

Visuals showed that over 50 bikes were destroyed in the blaze, The blaze was doused later in the day, the officials said.

Ravi Ranjan Kumar, an assistant loco pilot at the station said that his vehicle was also damaged in the fire.

"I parked my vehicle here two days ago as I went for my duty, now as I came back I saw that my vehicle was burnt to a crisp. I had an activa and I used to always park my vehicle here. This is made for us only, that government employees can put their vehicles here," he said while speaking to ANI.

"This was my main mode of daily transportation and now I cannot recognise my vehicle due to the fire," he added.

Kumar also said that generally two guards are deployed at the parking lot.

Another loco pilot, Shantraj lost his vehicle in the fire.

"After I came back from duty I saw that every vehicle is damaged. We can be called anytime for our duty, and we have to come, so sometimes you cannot get transport late at night, so some people will face more difficulty as people also don't get auto late at night as winters have come," he told ANI.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage have yet to be determined, officials said.

Mumbai: Three civilians, female firefighter injured in Dongri fire

Earlier this month, four people, including a firefighter, were injured in a fire that broke out at a Dongri high-rise in Mumbai.

The fire was likely caused by an LPG gas cylinder explosion on the 15th floor of the 22-storied Ansari Heights building. The Mumbai Fire Bridge will conduct an audit of the building.

According to the fire bridge report, the fire broke out at 1 pm. Samin Nasir Ansari (44), suffered 22 per cent burns, Nasir Ansari (47), suffered 15 per cent burns and Sana Ansari sustained minor burns. The three belonged to the same family. Anjali Jamdade, a female firefighter, was also injured following a windowpane fell on her.

“There was a cylinder blast in the 15th-floor room. Embers from the blast landed on the 10th floor and the 19th floor. Subsequently, a gas cylinder in the kitchen on the 10th floor and a compressor in the air conditioning unit on the 19th floor exploded. The fire also spread to the 16th floor. While placing the hose on the road, a sheet of glass fell on Jamdade and she suffered a cut on her back,” said the official.

(With ANI inputs)