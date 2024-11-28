The kidnapping took place when the man, now 38, and his sister were returning home from school in Sahibabad area of Ghaziabad district

After an argument with his sister, Raju sat by the roadside when three people arrived in a tempo and abducted him in 1993. Representational pic

In a miraculous turn of events, a seven-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh more than 30 years ago, has been reunited with his family, news agency PTI reported.

Now 38, Raju shared his ordeal, recounting that after being abducted in September 1993, he was handed over to a truck driver who took him to Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. "The kidnappers kept me in a room located in the middle of a barren area, where I was forced to take care of sheep and goats. Each night, I was chained and locked in the room," he said.

According to PTI, his father Tula Ram said that the kidnapping took place when Raju and his sister were returning home from Deen Bandhu Public School in Sahibabad. After an argument with his sister, Raju sat by the roadside when three people arrived in a tempo and abducted him, Tula Ram, a retired Delhi Government employee, stated.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged at Sahibabad Police Station. Despite extensive searches, however, the police were unable to trace Raju, and Tula Ram later received a ransom letter demanding Rs 8 lakh. Unable to pay the amount, Tula Ram left the matter to fate, and the investigation eventually went cold.

For three decades, Tula Ram lived in uncertainty about his son's fate. But on November 27, the family's nightmare came to an end as Raju returned home, PTI reported.

After initial reluctance, Raju's mother and sisters identified him by a mole on his chest and a depression in his skull.

Sharing his ordeal, Raju said he was given only one roti and tea as meals twice a day. However, he said he remained hopeful that one day he would reunite with his family.

His fate took a turn when a Sikh businessman from Delhi, who was purchasing sheep and goats in the area a few days ago, saw Raju being beaten and tied to a tree. Moved by Raju's plight, the businessman decided to help him.

The businessman took Raju with him on his truck and dropped him off at the Ghaziabad border, with a note stating that he was from Noida and had been kidnapped in 1993, police officials said.

Raju eventually made his way to Khoda police station in Ghaziabad, where officers arranged food and shelter for him. After three days of intense searching, Khoda police finally located Raju's family.

The reunion was a moment of immense joy for Tula Ram.

Assistant Police Commissioner (ACP) Rajneesh Upadhyay of Uttar Pradesh Police stated that after completing all the necessary legal formalities, Raju was successfully united with his family.

"The case, which had once seemed hopeless, has now brought an emotional closure for both Raju and his family after more than three decades of anguish," said the officer.

(With PTI inputs)