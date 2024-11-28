Quick-thinking residents clear the path for fire brigade, as over 35 stranded residents are rescued from high-rise

The narrow Nishan Pada Cross Lane in Dongri. Pics/Satej Shinde

Four people, including a firefighter, were injured in a fire that broke out at a Dongri high-rise. The fire was likely caused by an LPG gas cylinder explosion on the 15th floor of the 22-storied Ansari Heights building. The Mumbai Fire Bridge will conduct an audit of the building today.

According to the fire bridge report, the fire broke out at 1 pm. Samin Nasir Ansari, 44, suffered 22 per cent burns, Nasir Ansari, 47, suffered 15 per cent burns and Sana Ansari sustained minor burns. The three belonged to the same family. Anjali Jamdade, a female firefighter, was also injured after a windowpane fell on her.



Fire brigade officer rescue a man

“There was a cylinder blast in the 15th-floor room. Embers from the blast landed on the 10th floor and the 19th floor. Subsequently, a gas cylinder in the kitchen on the 10th floor and a compressor in the air conditioning unit on the 19th floor exploded. The fire also spread to the 16th floor. While placing the hose on the road, a sheet of glass fell on Jamdade and she suffered a cut on her back,” said the official.

Residents of the upper floors took refuge on the terrace while those on the lower floors exited the building. “We didn’t use the internal firefighting system to control the fire. Our team will visit the spot and check if the firefighting system is functional,” the official added.

Seeing the fire in the building located at Nishan Pada Cross Lane, a narrow road in Dongri, locals started removing two-wheelers in the vicinity. “We were aware that the bikes would make it difficult for the firefighters,” Sarfraz Konkani said, that more than 150 two-wheelers were removed. Kashib Basal said that he, along with Sarfraz, Imran Sheikh, Awad Basal, Stefan Balkrishan and Habibula Rehaman removed bikes parked this helped fire bridge reach the spot.

Fire at Andheri

A fire broke out on the 5th floor of the 6-storeyed Chinchan building located at Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. The fire started around 8.30 am on Wednesday and was extinguished in 20 minutes. The house where the fire broke out was completely charred but there were no casualties reported.