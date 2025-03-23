UP: Magisterial inquiry ordered into death of stenographer in Ayodhya road accident

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 March,2025 09:30 AM IST  |  Uttar Pradesh
ANI |

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad along with other leaders of the party also joined the protest with the family of the deceased.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the death of a stenographer working for the Sohawal Sub-Divisional Magistrate, who died in a road accident near Sahadatganj in the Cantt police station area of Ayodhya.


This comes after the deceased's family staged a protest, demanding action against the SDM and claiming that he is responsible for the stenographer's death, calling the accident suspicious.


Ayodhya District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh, speaking to ANI, said, "I have talked to the family, and based on that, I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. After the investigation, we will take proper action."


Speaking to the media on Saturday, Awadhesh Prasad said, "It's a fight of ideology. I'll raise this issue in the Parliament before the government and the country. We will continue our protest against injustice."

Reportedly, Shivam Yadav, working as a steno at SDM Sohawal at the Ayodhya district administration, died in a road accident in Ayodhya on Saturday evening.

Upon receiving the news of his death, his family members created a ruckus at the district hospital and held the SDM responsible for Yadav's demise.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

